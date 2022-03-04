WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A concert scheduled to take place in Watertown will aim to spread anti-violence messages in the community.

It’s been seven years since North Country resident James Voyko first started the bi-annual Anti-Violence and Stop The Hate concert series in Watertown, New York, an event that features several bands and artists spreading messages of anti-violence and hate.

As someone in the music industry, Voyko was first inspired to start the concert series following the November 2015 Paris attacks.

“I decided we needed to get together to bring awareness to the violence and spread messages of anti-hate,

Voyko said.

Now in 2022, the concert series will return to Watertown at Maggie’s on the River on Saturday, March 5. The event focuses on spreading awareness and education about violence and heat, including suicide, bullying, drug abuse, mental health and animal abuse.

Like years prior, the event will include artists of almost every genre including pop, rap, heavy metal, country and more.

“I try to push that we can all get together with different genres and have a good time,” Voyko added.

According to Voyko, the event will include two stages at the venue. Concerts will begin at 2 p.m. and will be played back-to-back, so as soon as one performance, another will begin.

The setlist of performers will include mostly include original local artists and bands. A full list of performers is included below:

The Jess Novak Band

Undefeated

Hot Rod Ford & a 2 Dollar Bill

Joey Collins and The Creatives

Prate Plague

@Middle Name Quince FynePr1nt Williams PAGE

Desorder

Landslide

Tim Marra Music

Symmetrical Defiance

Additionally, the concert will welcome Rick Huntsman and Anthony M. Savarese as its two guest speakers.

Huntsman is a local MMA fighter and coach at American Top Team in Watertown. He will speak on current events and bring positivity to the crowd.

Savarese will follow a similar theme and discuss his life events. Voyko noted that Savarese has endured many challenges throughout his life after he survived a severe car crash when he was 17-years-old.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Maggie’s On the River. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. All proceeds for the event will be donated to the Urban Mission in Watertown.