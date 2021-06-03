Upcoming webinar to discus regulating short-term rentals in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As tourist season has begun in the North Country, an upcoming webinar will discuss short-term rentals and how they can be regulated through popular websites.

The Tug Hill Commission is sponsoring the Regulating Short-rentals webinar at the end of June that will feature local attorneys Charles Malcomb and Alicia Legland from Hodgson Russ, LLP.

According to the Commission, the region has seen an rise in homeowners or investors utilizing websites, such as Airbnb, to rent rooms, single-family homes and apartment units for short periods of time.

However, this change previously has impacted neighboring property owners and community members, and the Commission noted that local codes “have not kept pace” with these trends.

With the advent of the share economy and its innovations, numerous regulatory challenges have emerged for all levels of government,” stated the Commission. “Legislation and regulation typically lag far behind technological and societal development, often resulting in reactionary policies to address new challenges and opportunities. Short- term rentals are a prime example.”

The webinar is set to discuss these rentals, the efforts to regulate them, case law interpreting such efforts and tips on fashioning regulation.

Tug Hill Commission’s Regulating Short-Term Rentals Webinar will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. Interested participants can register on the Tug Hill Commission’s website.