Upcoming webinar to focus on infestation of Emerald Ash Borer in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming informational webinar will focus on the invasive species, Emerald Ash Borer, and its status in the region.

City of Watertown Planner Michael DeMarco announced on Monday that the City and area partners will conduct a free Emerald Ash Borer webinar on March 26 to provide information on the beetle and its expected impact on ash trees in Jefferson County.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive beetle that targets and kills ash trees by feeding and destroying tissues in the host trees. According to the City, as infestation levels increase, pests limit the movement of water and nutrients in trees. If not preventatively treated, ash trees can become brittle and hazardous, ultimately requiring removal.

EAB was first discovered in the City of Watertown in the Fall of 2019.

The webinar provided by the local partnership will also provide strategies on how to protect ash trees from the invasive pest and ways to improve resiliency of nearby forests and landscape trees from future invasive species.

Thew New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, City of Watertown, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnering for Regional Invasive Species Management and Arborcare Tree Service will all provide information at the webinar.

The webinar will be hosted on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1 p.m.