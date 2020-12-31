UPDATE: Closed Fort Drum facilities to reopen next week

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Updates have been provided following the closure of several facilities on the Fort Drum installment.

Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare ad Recreation has announced that two facilities that closed on December 30 due to COVID-19 exposures will reopen in the early days of 2021.

According to Fort Drum FMWR, Fort Drum School Age Services will reopen for normal operations on January 4, 2021; Fort Drum Memorial CDC program will operate out of the CYS Youth Services Facility on January 4 and 5, returning to the normal facility on January 6.

Fort Drum FMWR stated that all school busing changes have been coordinated to accompany these changes.

At this time, no update has been provided regarding the Monti Fitness Center.

On December 30, the Monti Fitness Center, School Age Services and Memorial CDC program closed to the public due to potential COVID-19 exposures.

