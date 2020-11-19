UPDATE: IHC High School to switch to remote instruction through Thanksgiving break

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School District has provided an update regarding a switch to remote instruction for their High School.

Immaculate Heart Central School Principal Daniel Charlebois has announced that the Junior/Senior High School will follow remote instruction through Thanksgiving Break. IHC is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

According to Charlebois this is following a student and staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. The COVID-19 cases were confirmed on November 18, 2020.

Additionally Charlebois stated that Jefferson County Public Health is expected to provide further guidance and there is a potential for remote instruction to be extended beyond the holiday break.

As of November 19, 2020, Immaculate Heart Central School District has confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases. Two of these have impacted students and one has impacted a staff member.

