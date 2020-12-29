UPDATE: Lewis County travel advisory lifted

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an update regarding a travel advisory for the entire county.

Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli confirmed on Tuesday December 29 at 8:09 a.m. that the Travel Advisory for all of Lewis County has been lifted.

This is following the Sheriff’s Office issuing a travel advisory due hazardous driving conditions created by blowing snow and snow accumulations in the region on Monday.

