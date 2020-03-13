UPS continues to serve North Country, ensuring safety during COVID 19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – UPS is continuing to distribute packages across the North Country and the world during the current COVID 19 pandemic.
Employees of UPS worldwide, including drivers, package handlers, office employees and account executives are being told to follow precautions given by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to keep themselves safe, according to a statement from the UPS Public Relations Office.
UPS handles packages from around the world, including from major hotspots for the coronavirus, like China. Package handlers are being told to wear gloves as an extra safety precaution,. According to the UPS Public Relations Office, the virus hasn’t been known to survive in transit on the boxes or packaging.
Customers and recipients who may still be worried can disinfect packages once they receive tehm, though that is not a necessity.
