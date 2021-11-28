UPS releases tips for shoppers during the holiday season

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Millions of packages are ordered and delivered during the holiday season each year. UPS released several tips to help shoppers during the holiday season.

The company suggested shoppers get a head start on their purchases. By starting their holiday shopping now residents can take advantage of the early sales retailers are offering while there is still inventory.

They also advised residents to pack and ship their gifts as soon as possible if they cannot deliver their presents in person. By sending their packages early senders can avoid potential winter weather delays.

UPS also suggested shoppers have a backup plan like a gift card, services, or event ticket so they can pivot quickly if they run into inventory issues. Their last tip for residents was to know the deadline for shipping packages.