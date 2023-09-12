WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization has teamed up with Upstate Mobile Mammography to bring their mobile mammography van to Watertown, which was made possible through a grant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

For anyone who has already scheduled an appointment for Thursday, September 14, this serves as a reminder that the van will be located at the State Street Salvation Army at 723 State Street in Watertown, please be aware that this is by appointment only.

Anyone who is due or overdue for their annual screening mammograms and did not make an appointment for Sep. 14, you are encouraged to schedule an appointment for Thursday, November 16 when the van will return to Watertown. Appointments for the November 16, mobile mammography van can be scheduled by calling 315-755-2020 ext. 21.

All insurances are accepted for mobile mammography, however, FDRHPO is particularly targeting the Medicare and Medicaid population to ensure they are current with their mammograms. Grants may be available for those who do not have insurance.