Upstate New York photographer captures rare comet over Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During a weekend visit to the Thousand Islands, Rochester photographer Jim Montanus, wasn’t planning on capturing a view that won’t be seen for another 6,800 years.

Jim Montanus has been visiting the Thousand Islands and St. Lawrence River since he was in high school, and tries to make regular visits to attractions throughout the region.

According to Jim, his visits from Rochester to the Thousands Islands are special because “the river has a soul that effects [one] down to the core.”

He is the owner and founder of Montanus Photography and Gallery in Rochester New York. He pursued his lifelong dream of becoming a photographer in 2014, and opened his gallery in honor of his father, Neil Montanus.

During his recent trip in mid-July of 2020, he had plans to photograph tourist spots, when he learned of the nearby sightings of Comet Neowise. While staying in Alexandria Bay, the photographer captured the Comet over a beloved local attraction; Boldt Castle.

Comet Neowise over Alexandria Bay, photo credits: Jim Montanus, Montanus Photography, 2020

The final images were taken at multiple locations around Alexandria Bay including, Scenic View Park and in front of the Riveredge Resort.

“To me,” stated Montanus, “[the images] show the overall context of the Thousand Islands. I think it shows what makes the area so magical.”

To see more of Montanus Photography, visit their facebook or instagram.

