NEW YORK (WWTI) – School districts in Upstate New York are receiving over $50 million in federal funding to purchase electric school buses, according to a press release from Senator Schumer’s (D-NY) office.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s new Clean School Bus Program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will fund the purchase of more than 130 new electric buses.

Communities that have been historically underserved and wouldn’t be able to afford new buses will benefit from the funding, according to Schumer’s office. Some North Country school districts will receive funding including: Alexandria Central, Malone Central and Norwood-Norfolk schools.

Here is a full list of school districts awarded funding:

School District Name Total Electric Buses Total funds Adirondack Central School District 3 $1,185,000.00 Alexandria Central School District 12 $3,660,000.00 Barker Central School District 12 $4,740,000.00 Chatham Central School District 5 $1,885,000.00 Downsville Central School District 1 $395,000.00 Duanesburg Central School District 1 $305,000.00 Fabius-Pompey Central School District 5 $1,975,000.00 Hartford Central School District 12 $4,740,000.00 Jordan-Elbridge Central School District 1 $395,000.00 Malone Central School District 4 $1,580,000.00 Marathon Central School District 3 $1,185,000.00 Monticello Central School District 1 $395,000.00 Naples Central School District 2 $790,000.00 Newfield Central School District 3 $1,185,000.00 Norwood-Norfolk Central School District 1 $395,000.00 Onteora Central School District 21 $8,295,000.00 Rondout Valley Central School District 25 $9,875,000.00 Salmon River Central School District 11 $4,345,000.00 Taconic Hills Central School District 10 $3,950,000.00

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, as the wheels of the new, electric school busses go round and round, carbon emissions and pollution is gonna keep going down and down,” Senator Schumer said. “Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute.”