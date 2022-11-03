NEW YORK (WWTI) – School districts in Upstate New York are receiving over $50 million in federal funding to purchase electric school buses, according to a press release from Senator Schumer’s (D-NY) office.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s new Clean School Bus Program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will fund the purchase of more than 130 new electric buses.

Communities that have been historically underserved and wouldn’t be able to afford new buses will benefit from the funding, according to Schumer’s office. Some North Country school districts will receive funding including: Alexandria Central, Malone Central and Norwood-Norfolk schools.

Here is a full list of school districts awarded funding:

School District NameTotal Electric BusesTotal funds
Adirondack Central School District3$1,185,000.00
Alexandria Central School District12$3,660,000.00
Barker Central School District12$4,740,000.00
Chatham Central School District5$1,885,000.00
Downsville Central School District1$395,000.00
Duanesburg Central School District1$305,000.00
Fabius-Pompey Central School District5$1,975,000.00
Hartford Central School District12$4,740,000.00
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District1$395,000.00
Malone Central School District4$1,580,000.00
Marathon Central School District3$1,185,000.00
Monticello Central School District1$395,000.00
Naples Central School District2$790,000.00
Newfield Central School District3$1,185,000.00
Norwood-Norfolk Central School District1$395,000.00
Onteora Central School District21$8,295,000.00
Rondout Valley Central School District25$9,875,000.00
Salmon River Central School District11$4,345,000.00
Taconic Hills Central School District10$3,950,000.00

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, as the wheels of the new, electric school busses go round and round, carbon emissions and pollution is gonna keep going down and down,” Senator Schumer said. “Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute.”