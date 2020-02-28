WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Residents of the North Country have been witnessing a blizzard since last night.

With snow falling at a rate of three inches per hour and winds gusting at over 40mph, areas in Jefferson County, Lewis County and the Tug Hill are currently seeing a lot of snow and limited visibility. Some parts of the North Country are seeing accumulations of more than two feet of snow.

With a current lake effect snow warning and no unnecessary travel ban in place, drivers and pedestrians are being told to travel with extreme caution. There have been multiple accidents and collisions on roadways across the North Country reported by members of law enforcement.

Towing companies currently have their hands full and are recording an average response time of one hour.

Pedestrians have been given permission to walk on roadways, should the sidewalk be impassable. Both drivers and pedestrians should be cautious of travelers in the road.

