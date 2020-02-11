Upstate NY home to newest youth indoor training facility

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The South Jefferson SportsPlex will be opening for business on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

With over 6,200 square feet of turf field for all sports and activities, the newest indoor training facility in Upstate New York will allow the youth in our local community to play and train during any season or type of weather. With flexible facility rentals and available equipment for most activities, The South Jefferson SportsPlex aims to raise the standards in youth sports.

Owner Trevor Perry said, “With a shortage of fields in the area and a rapidly growing interest in our SouthJeff FC soccer program that has grown from 24 kids to over 300 in just three short years, we knew we needed to establish our own training facility, a first for Jefferson County.”

“Any parent who has kids that play sports in the winter knows how difficult it can be to find practice fields for your team,” said Lisa Wilson, mom of three SJFC players. “The South Jefferson SportsPlex provides our community with another great option for our kids and those teams.”

The facility was designed with the purpose of providing space and equipment to anyone or any club needing turf or space for practice, games, or parties. There are 2 fields with four futsal or lacrosse goals and 4 batting cages for baseball and softball.

