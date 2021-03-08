Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic coming to North Country throughout spring

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, Upstate University Hospital providing opportunities for women in the North Country for early detection.

The Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic will be traveling and stopping in locations around the North Country starting this week. The mobile mammography unit services Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

According to Upstate mammograms, x-rays of the breasts, are the most effective screening procedure for early signs of breast cancer.

Included below are specified dates and locations of the clinic in the North Country.

Jefferson County

Indian River Ambulance Service, 6 1/2 Sand Street, Philadelphia, New York Monday, April 26, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Lewis County

B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library, 6312 East Maon Street, Turin, New York 13473 Wednesday, April 28, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence University, 23 Romoda Drive, Canton, New York, 13032 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kinney Drugs, 371 East Main Street, Gouverneur, New York, 13642 Tuesday, March 30, 2021 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gouverneur Public Library, 60 Church Street, Gouverneur, New York, 13642 Wednesday, May 12, 2021 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lisbon Library, 6899 County Route 10, Lisbon, New York 13658 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Appointments are required at the Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic. Individuals can schedule an appointment by calling 315 464-2582, or by requesting an appointment online.