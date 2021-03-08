Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic coming to North Country throughout spring

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, Upstate University Hospital providing opportunities for women in the North Country for early detection.
The Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic will be traveling and stopping in locations around the North Country starting this week. The mobile mammography unit services Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
According to Upstate mammograms, x-rays of the breasts, are the most effective screening procedure for early signs of breast cancer.
Included below are specified dates and locations of the clinic in the North Country.
Jefferson County
- Indian River Ambulance Service, 6 1/2 Sand Street, Philadelphia, New York
- Monday, April 26, 2021
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lewis County
- B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library, 6312 East Maon Street, Turin, New York 13473
- Wednesday, April 28, 2021
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Lawrence County
- St. Lawrence University, 23 Romoda Drive, Canton, New York, 13032
- Wednesday, March 31, 2021
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kinney Drugs, 371 East Main Street, Gouverneur, New York, 13642
- Tuesday, March 30, 2021
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gouverneur Public Library, 60 Church Street, Gouverneur, New York, 13642
- Wednesday, May 12, 2021
- 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lisbon Library, 6899 County Route 10, Lisbon, New York 13658
- Tuesday, April 27, 2021
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are required at the Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic. Individuals can schedule an appointment by calling 315 464-2582, or by requesting an appointment online.