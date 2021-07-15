Upstate University Mobile Mammography clinic coming to North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic will be traveling around the North Country this summer.

This mobile clinic offers “potential life-saving screenings to you,” servicing upstate New York, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

A mammogram is an x-ray of the breasts and is considered the most effective screening procedure for early signs of breast cancer.

Below are dates that the clinic will be visiting the North Country:

Jefferson County:

  • Cape Vincent:
    • Cape Vincent Community Library,
    • August 3,
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Evans Mills
    • Town of LeRay offices,
    • August 6,
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Clayton
    • Kinney Drugs,
    • September 20,
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lewis County

  • Port Leyden
    • Port Leyden Fire Department
    • July 27,
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lowville
    • Kinney Drugs,
    • September 7,
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Lawrence County:

  • Gouverneur:
    • Gouverneur Public Library,
    • August 20,
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Canton
    • St. Lawrence University
    • September 21,
    • 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To request an appointment, or full more clinics, visit the Upstate University Hospital website.

