Upstate University Mobile Mammography clinic coming to North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic will be traveling around the North Country this summer.

This mobile clinic offers “potential life-saving screenings to you,” servicing upstate New York, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

A mammogram is an x-ray of the breasts and is considered the most effective screening procedure for early signs of breast cancer.

Below are dates that the clinic will be visiting the North Country:

Jefferson County:

Cape Vincent: Cape Vincent Community Library, August 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evans Mills Town of LeRay offices, August 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clayton Kinney Drugs, September 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Lewis County

Port Leyden Port Leyden Fire Department July 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lowville Kinney Drugs, September 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



St. Lawrence County:

Gouverneur: Gouverneur Public Library, August 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canton St. Lawrence University September 21, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



To request an appointment, or full more clinics, visit the Upstate University Hospital website.