Upstate University Mobile Mammography clinic coming to North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Upstate University Hospital Mobile Mammography clinic will be traveling around the North Country this summer.
This mobile clinic offers “potential life-saving screenings to you,” servicing upstate New York, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
A mammogram is an x-ray of the breasts and is considered the most effective screening procedure for early signs of breast cancer.
Below are dates that the clinic will be visiting the North Country:
Jefferson County:
- Cape Vincent:
- Cape Vincent Community Library,
- August 3,
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Evans Mills
- Town of LeRay offices,
- August 6,
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Clayton
- Kinney Drugs,
- September 20,
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lewis County
- Port Leyden
- Port Leyden Fire Department
- July 27,
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lowville
- Kinney Drugs,
- September 7,
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Lawrence County:
- Gouverneur:
- Gouverneur Public Library,
- August 20,
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Canton
- St. Lawrence University
- September 21,
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
To request an appointment, or full more clinics, visit the Upstate University Hospital website.