Urban Mission, Salvation Army receive reusable bags from NYS DEC ahead of plastic bag ban

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 6 Director Randall Young delivered reusable bags to the Watertown Urban Mission Food Pantry and Impossible Dream Thrift Store and the Watertown Salvation Army Food Pantry.
New York State’s single-use plastic bag ban takes effect on March 1. Businesses across New York State are providing an alternative to single-use plastic bags to ensure a smooth transition for consumers, including paper bags available at checkout and by selling reusable bags.
Governor Cuomo signed legislation to ban the sale of single-use plastic bags in New York State on Earth Day, April 23, of 2019.
