Urgent call for foster parents in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County is sending out an urgent call for Foster Parents. There is a growing number of children throughout St. Lawrence County that are in need of a Foster Care Home.

Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County serves an average of 110 children per year. Since 2012, nearly 800 St. Lawrence County children have been placed in nearly 200 Fostering Futures Foster Care Homes, opened and certified in St. Lawrence County by Children’s Home of Jefferson County.

At least four times a year, Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County offers Foster Parent training and certification classes in St. Lawrence County. This past year, sessions were held in Canton, Massena and Potsdam, resulting in 21 new Foster Families.

Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County’s efforts are paying off. Since 2012, more than 300 children have been reunited with either their Birth Parents or other relatives, and nearly 130 others have been adopted.

“To me, Fostering is turning loss into opportunity. One day you’re strangers and the next you’re family. You’re a foundation of hope, yet so are the children. They hope you’re different. You strive every day to be that difference,” shared Andrew Tefft, Fostering Futures Foster Parent.

