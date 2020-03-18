US closing northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic, Stefanik working to ensure hospital workers exempt

Washington, D.C. (WWTI) – President Trump announced on March 18 that the United States is closing its Northern Border with Canada to all non-essential traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement regarding how the closure affects Canadians working in the United States.

“It is critical that our North Country hospitals and healthcare providers continue to have full workforce capacity during this unprecedented time,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

“I am working directly with the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the White House to ensure that Canadians who work at hospitals in my district on NAFTA Trade Visas are exempt and can continue working to serve the public health.”

