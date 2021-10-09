USA football team honors Tyler Christman around the world

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Federation of American Football Team shared photos of its players honoring Tyler Christman.
The photos were shared on the Red Lights For Firefighter LLC Facebook page on October 8. According to the post, the pictures were taken in Berlin, Germany during the USA Team’s game against Europa All-Stars on October 3.
The pictures featured players from the team holding a jersey with Christman’s name and number. Another post included a video showing stickers with Christman’s initials were on each of the players helmets honoring Christman and supporting his family.