USA football team honors Tyler Christman around the world

If you own Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro or the new AirPods Max, you have probably dealt with a common problem -- low volume.

While you may have tried some of the common fixes that include cleaning your AirPods and pairing your AirPods to your iPhone, there is one trick that might help more than any of the other "hacks" you will read about.

Apple iPhones include a setting that limits headphone volume to prevent damage to your hearing. However, if your AirPods are dirty or have other issues -- the volume cap might be too low.