USDA conducting maple syrup survey, to include North Country producers

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WWTI) — An upcoming maple syrup survey is set to include North Country producers.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is set to conduct the 2021 Maple Syrup Survey for the Northeast Region. This year’s survey will collect information from approximately 1,600 Northeastern producers.

According to the USDA, the 2021 survey will ask producers questions regarding 2021 and 2020 taps and production and price information.

NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office Director King Whetstone also shared that the Northeastern region accounts for 90% of all maple taps in the country.

“The Northeastern Region produced 3.94 million gallons of maple in 2020. Vermont was the top Maple Syrup state with 51% of the United States’ maple syrup,” stated Whetsone. “Taps in the Northeastern Region totaled 12.2 million and accounted for 90% of the Nation’s maple taps.”

The USDA stated that all information will be used exclusively for statistical purposed.

Results from the 2021 Maple Syrup Survey will be published in the Crop Production report on June 10, 2021, available on the USDA website.