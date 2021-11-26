USPS Operation Santa: How to become a gift recipient or ‘adopter’

(WWTI) — USPS Operation Santa connects letters from deserving kids with generous people to help fulfill their wishes at Christmas time.

How it works

Kids write letters to Santa’s special address

USPS receives the letters

Personal information is redacted from the letters

The letters are published online

People “adopt” them and fulfill the wishes

Adopters ship the gifts and holiday wishes are delivered

Downloadable letter templates are available on the USPS website. Those wishing to become “adopters” can view the published letters online beginning November 29, 2021.

In order to make sure the letters are received in time, writers should send their letters by December 10, 2021 to the following address:

Santa

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Writers should be sure to include their name and return address on the upper left corner of the envelope so gifts can be sent to the appropriate address. Each letter will also need a postage stamp.

Writers Checklist

A full checklist from USPS is below to ensure your letter makes it on time and without any holiday hiccups. Make sure your letter: