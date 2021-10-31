Utica man arrested, man in serious condition following head-on collision

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police arrested a man from Utica after investigating a two-vehicle crash in Schuyler.

According to a press release from New York State police, the accident took place on State Route 5 on October 29. After investigating the incident, police determined that a 2011 Cadillac STS traveling west on State Route 5 crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2019 Ford Escape head-on.

The Cadillac was being driven by 34-year-old Nicolas P. Cecilia, who fled on foot after the accident. Police later located Cecilia about 1/3 of a mile west on Route 5 when he jumped onto the hood of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic near the intersection with Oak Hill Road.

According to police, Cecilia admitted that he was involved in the crash and that he had used an illicit drug prior to driving. The operator of the Ford Escape, 64-year-old James M. Palumbo from Frankfort was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with severe internal injuries and was listed in serious condition.

Cecilia was arrested for DWAI –Drugs, Vehicular Assault in the second degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury, and several vehicle and traffic violations. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Schuyler Town Court in November.