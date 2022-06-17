WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the City of Watertown last summer.

According to the City of Watertown Police Department, a shooting took place on July 17, 2021, around midnight at 913 State Street in Watertown.

Police said that a victim involved in the incident reported that a male shot a firearm at him during an argument, however, there were no injuries.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Benji Reed of Utica. Reed was then taken into custody by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office nearly a year later on June 8 in Kirschnerville, New York.

He was subsequently charged on June 16, 2022, by the Watertown Police Department with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a Class “D” Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a Class “C” Felony.

Reed was arraigned in Watertown City Court and is now in custody at the Lewis County Correctional Facility.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force provided assistance in this investigation.