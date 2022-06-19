ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriffs arrested a Utica man on multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, Deputies investigated a domestic incident on June 6 at the intersection of Judd Road and Westmoreland Road in the Town of Whitestown. After arriving at the scene, Deputies met with the female victim who had suffered minor injuries to her face and ribs due to a physical altercation.

According to police, the injuries were obtained from 31-year-old Travis Prince from Utica. Prince reportedly left the scene and later turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office on June 17.

Prince was processed and held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility for arraignment. He was charged with Assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Harassment.