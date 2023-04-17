FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum officials have confirmed an upcoming street closure on the military installation.

On Tuesday, April 18, a section of 5th Armored Division Drive will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This is to allow the Public Works department to complete critical utility repairs, according to Fort Drum officials.

However, in the event of inclement weather, the closure will take place during the same time frame on Wednesday, April 19.

Additionally, officials confirmed that this section of the street will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, April 24 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

The full announcement can be read on the Fort Drum website.