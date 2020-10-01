VAC encourages North Country to “Shed Some Light on Domestic Violence”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Purple is the color used to represent domestic violence awareness, and a local organization is helping to “shed light” on the ongoing issue.

On the first day of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Victim’s Assistance Center of Jefferson County, Inc., is helping to provide resources and spread awareness.

One of their initiatives includes encouraging community members to light up their homes and businesses purple. They stated that the light will “bring awareness to domestic violence and stand in solidarity with survivors everywhere.”

According to the VAC, COVID-19 has resulted in a drastic increase in domestic violence hotline calls. The center reported their calls are up 249% compared to 2019, and 150 more children have been in need of services.

The VAC shared on their Facebook their front porch light with a purple bulb, supporting the movement.

Additionally, the Center shared photos of staff with signs saying “NO MORE” to domestic violence.

