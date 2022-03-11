WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several parcels that have been deemed vacant will be going up for auction in Watertown at the end of the Month.

The City of Watertown Office of the City Comptroller has confirmed that it will host a public auction for 29 parcels in the city, including residential, commercial, light and heavy industry and neighborhood business lots.

All parcels will be sold individually. Successful bidders will be required to sign a purchase offer, disclaimer and make a non-refundable 10% bid deposit prior to leaving the auction.

All bids will be subject to the final approval of the Watertown City Council. The Comptrollers Office said it anticipates City Council will authorize or reject the birds on each parcel at a meeting scheduled for April 4.

Parcels going up for auction are listed below and broken down by zoning designations:

Residential

Location Assessment Lot Size Minimum Bid 103 Alexandria Avenue $500 30′ x 70′ $100 506 Binsse Street $6,400 50′ x 80′ $1,000 330 Brett Street $11,200 50′ x 311′ $5,500 117 Exchange Street $5,300 66′ x 75′ $500 VL Flower Avenue East $1,400 14′ x 45′ $100 M25 Francis Street $700 .94 acre $100 314 Haney Street $3,500 180′ x 330′ $1,000 VL Haven Street $1,750 50′ x 160′ $200 512 Jefferson Street $4,500 35′ x 95′ $500 759 Mill Street $10,000 48′ x 150′ $600 248 Moulton Street $1,500 47′ x 90′ $1,500 659 Olive Street $4,300 50′ x 98′ $2,500 VL-4 Rear Wyoming Avenue $2,000 18′ x 50′ $100 VL-6 Rear Wyoming Avenue $1,200 18′ x 50′ $100

Commercial

Location Assessment Lot Size Minimum Bid 551 Arsenal Street $10,200 34′ x 180′ $1,000 561 Arsenal Street $7,600 40′ x 135′ $1,000 603 Boyd Street $5,700 37′ x 66′ $1,000 330 Coffeen Street $11,400 61′ x 92′ $1,000 121 High Street $700 36′ x 68′ $250 140 Hinds Avenue $138,600 .99 acre $25,000 246 Main Avenue $700 31′ x 40′ $100

Neighborhood Business

Location Assessment Lot Size Minimum Bid 623 Factory Street $9,000 65′ x 193′ $3,000 549 Leray Street $9,400 50′ x 190′ $500 510 Main Street East $1,100 30′ x 70′ $100 428 Maple Avenue $8,100 50′ x 129′ $500

Light Industry

Location Assessment Lot Size Minimum Bid 230 Main Avenue $6,250 66′ x 125′ $1,100 242 Main Avenue $950 31′ x 80′ $100

Heavy Industry

Location Assessment Lot Size Minimum Bid 39 Wise Street $4,500 50′ x 100′ $500 40 Wise Street $1,350 50′ x 100′ $100

All parcels will be up for auction on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Watertown City Council Chambers at City Hall. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.