WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several parcels that have been deemed vacant will be going up for auction in Watertown at the end of the Month.

The City of Watertown Office of the City Comptroller has confirmed that it will host a public auction for 29 parcels in the city, including residential, commercial, light and heavy industry and neighborhood business lots.

All parcels will be sold individually. Successful bidders will be required to sign a purchase offer, disclaimer and make a non-refundable 10% bid deposit prior to leaving the auction.

All bids will be subject to the final approval of the Watertown City Council. The Comptrollers Office said it anticipates City Council will authorize or reject the birds on each parcel at a meeting scheduled for April 4.

Parcels going up for auction are listed below and broken down by zoning designations:

Residential

LocationAssessmentLot SizeMinimum Bid
103 Alexandria Avenue$50030′ x 70′$100
506 Binsse Street$6,40050′ x 80′$1,000
330 Brett Street$11,20050′ x 311′$5,500
117 Exchange Street$5,30066′ x 75′$500
VL Flower Avenue East$1,40014′ x 45′ $100
M25 Francis Street$700.94 acre$100
314 Haney Street$3,500180′ x 330′$1,000
VL Haven Street$1,75050′ x 160′$200
512 Jefferson Street$4,50035′ x 95′$500
759 Mill Street$10,00048′ x 150′$600
248 Moulton Street$1,50047′ x 90′$1,500
659 Olive Street$4,30050′ x 98′$2,500
VL-4 Rear Wyoming Avenue$2,00018′ x 50′$100
VL-6 Rear Wyoming Avenue$1,20018′ x 50′$100

Commercial

LocationAssessmentLot SizeMinimum Bid
551 Arsenal Street$10,20034′ x 180′$1,000
561 Arsenal Street$7,60040′ x 135′$1,000
603 Boyd Street$5,70037′ x 66′$1,000
330 Coffeen Street$11,40061′ x 92′$1,000
121 High Street$70036′ x 68′$250
140 Hinds Avenue$138,600.99 acre$25,000
246 Main Avenue$70031′ x 40′$100

Neighborhood Business

LocationAssessmentLot SizeMinimum Bid
623 Factory Street$9,00065′ x 193′$3,000
549 Leray Street$9,40050′ x 190′$500
510 Main Street East$1,10030′ x 70′$100
428 Maple Avenue$8,10050′ x 129′$500

Light Industry

LocationAssessmentLot SizeMinimum Bid
230 Main Avenue$6,25066′ x 125′$1,100
242 Main Avenue$95031′ x 80′$100

Heavy Industry

LocationAssessmentLot SizeMinimum Bid
39 Wise Street$4,50050′ x 100′$500
40 Wise Street$1,35050′ x 100′$100

All parcels will be up for auction on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Watertown City Council Chambers at City Hall. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.