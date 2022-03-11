WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several parcels that have been deemed vacant will be going up for auction in Watertown at the end of the Month.
The City of Watertown Office of the City Comptroller has confirmed that it will host a public auction for 29 parcels in the city, including residential, commercial, light and heavy industry and neighborhood business lots.
All parcels will be sold individually. Successful bidders will be required to sign a purchase offer, disclaimer and make a non-refundable 10% bid deposit prior to leaving the auction.
All bids will be subject to the final approval of the Watertown City Council. The Comptrollers Office said it anticipates City Council will authorize or reject the birds on each parcel at a meeting scheduled for April 4.
Parcels going up for auction are listed below and broken down by zoning designations:
Residential
|Location
|Assessment
|Lot Size
|Minimum Bid
|103 Alexandria Avenue
|$500
|30′ x 70′
|$100
|506 Binsse Street
|$6,400
|50′ x 80′
|$1,000
|330 Brett Street
|$11,200
|50′ x 311′
|$5,500
|117 Exchange Street
|$5,300
|66′ x 75′
|$500
|VL Flower Avenue East
|$1,400
|14′ x 45′
|$100
|M25 Francis Street
|$700
|.94 acre
|$100
|314 Haney Street
|$3,500
|180′ x 330′
|$1,000
|VL Haven Street
|$1,750
|50′ x 160′
|$200
|512 Jefferson Street
|$4,500
|35′ x 95′
|$500
|759 Mill Street
|$10,000
|48′ x 150′
|$600
|248 Moulton Street
|$1,500
|47′ x 90′
|$1,500
|659 Olive Street
|$4,300
|50′ x 98′
|$2,500
|VL-4 Rear Wyoming Avenue
|$2,000
|18′ x 50′
|$100
|VL-6 Rear Wyoming Avenue
|$1,200
|18′ x 50′
|$100
Commercial
|Location
|Assessment
|Lot Size
|Minimum Bid
|551 Arsenal Street
|$10,200
|34′ x 180′
|$1,000
|561 Arsenal Street
|$7,600
|40′ x 135′
|$1,000
|603 Boyd Street
|$5,700
|37′ x 66′
|$1,000
|330 Coffeen Street
|$11,400
|61′ x 92′
|$1,000
|121 High Street
|$700
|36′ x 68′
|$250
|140 Hinds Avenue
|$138,600
|.99 acre
|$25,000
|246 Main Avenue
|$700
|31′ x 40′
|$100
Neighborhood Business
|Location
|Assessment
|Lot Size
|Minimum Bid
|623 Factory Street
|$9,000
|65′ x 193′
|$3,000
|549 Leray Street
|$9,400
|50′ x 190′
|$500
|510 Main Street East
|$1,100
|30′ x 70′
|$100
|428 Maple Avenue
|$8,100
|50′ x 129′
|$500
Light Industry
|Location
|Assessment
|Lot Size
|Minimum Bid
|230 Main Avenue
|$6,250
|66′ x 125′
|$1,100
|242 Main Avenue
|$950
|31′ x 80′
|$100
Heavy Industry
|Location
|Assessment
|Lot Size
|Minimum Bid
|39 Wise Street
|$4,500
|50′ x 100′
|$500
|40 Wise Street
|$1,350
|50′ x 100′
|$100
All parcels will be up for auction on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Watertown City Council Chambers at City Hall. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.