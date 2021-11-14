Vaccine clinics available for children 5 to 11-years-old in St. Lawrence County

Andre Mattus, right, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center, gives the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Amar Gunderson, 6 1/2, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will be hosting several vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

The #vaxtostay clinics will take place at elementary schools across the county throughout the month of November. The first clinic took place on November 13 at the St. Lawrence University Leithead Field House and included visits from mascots, K9 dogs, and local firemen.

The clinics are scheduled to make sure students receive their second dose before the holiday break. Parents are advised to contact their school for more information on upcoming clinics. Those interested are encouraged to make an appointment before attending.

St Lawrence County Public Health Interim Director Jolene Munger encouraged the public to consider getting the vaccine.

“Our students have lost enough classroom time during the pandemic,” Munger said. “One of the significant benefits to vaccination is that fully vaccinated individuals who have no symptoms are not required to quarantine when exposed to a COVID positive case. This increases the likelihood that students can remain in school without gaps in learning. We are promoting our clinics as #vaxtostay.”

Those interested in registering for upcoming clinics can register on the department’s website.