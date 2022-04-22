WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Vaccine mandates have once again been extended for travelers entering the United States.

This was announced on April 21 by the Department of Homeland Security. This extension requires all non-U.S. travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the Canadian and Mexico borders to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Specifically, both essential and nonessential travelers must continue to verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status and provide proof upon request along with required travel documents.

According to the DHS, this extension was issued following consultation with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies. The CDC states that vaccines remain the most effective public health measure to protect people from severe illness or death from COVID-19, slow the transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants.

These requirements do not apply to U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required at U.S. borders.

COVID-19 testing requirements also remain lifted for vaccinated travelers entering Canada for both essential and nonessential purposes.