Valentine the Wolverine celebrates her birthday at NYS Zoo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Valentine, a wolverine at NYS Zoo at Thompson Park, celebrated her fourteenth birthday this past weekend. She celebrated her special day with the local community and the zoo keepers.
Valentine was able to enjoy a cake made from her favorite food and snacks, then opened presents with enrichment toys inside.
She was the center of attention for zoo-goers who enjoyed Keeper Chats while Valentine relished in her cake and presents.
