White House Valentine’s Day Display, February 14, 2023 (courtesy: Press Secretary to the First Lady)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The First Lady of the United States has special ties to the North Country this Valentine’s Day.

During First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s recent visit to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum on January 30, children enrolled in Fort Drum’s South Riva Ridge Child Development Center made Valentine’s crafts with the First Lady and Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks.

This “heart work” from the students was sent back with Dr. Biden when she returned to the White House to be featured in the annual Valentine’s Day display.

The theme titled “Valentine to the Country” is now on display on the North Lawn of the White House.

This year, the First Lady’s Valentine’s message is to:

“Reach out with Open Hearts and Helping Hands this Valentine’s Day,”

According to the White House, additional artwork from military children will be on display at the White House throughout the week and will be visible to the general public during tours.

Original coverage from Dr. Biden’s visit can be viewed here.