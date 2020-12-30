‘Value of Carbon:’ DEC finalizes guidance to measure impacts of greenhouse gas emissions

FILE – In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. TThe U.N.’s climate chief Patricia Espinosa says deadlines set by some of the world’s top polluters to end greenhouse gas emissions, along with president-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to take the United States back into the Paris accord, have boosted hopes of meeting the pact’s ambitious goals. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New guidance has been finalized to help measure the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions in New York State.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced the finalization of the “Value of Carbon;” guidance to reduce altering greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the DEC, the new guidance will help State agencies measure and estimate the value of reducing carbon and other emissions in decision-making and build on ongoing statewide climate change actions.

The guidance establishes a monetary value for reduced or avoided emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, lists updated approaches used by other governments and identifies future areas of work.

The DEC shared that “the guidance is different than a regulation and does not propose a carbon price, fee or compliance obligation.” Instead it focuses on social costs of carbon and includes public comments received by the Department.

The guidance also proposed alternative approaches to valuing carbon for those decision-making contexts who have a history of valuing carbon; New York’s electric industry.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos commented on the new guidance.

“One of the best ways to explain the urgency of our need to act on climate is to identify the costs and benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “As part of Governor Cuomo’s commitment to implementing the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, DEC developed the ‘value of carbon’ metric for State agencies to help reduce climate-altering emissions. Neither New York nor the world can afford to delay taking action to fight climate change.”

The “Value of Carbon” guidance was developed by the DEC in consultation with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the organization Resources for the Future.

Full finalized guidance, along with supplemental documents, can be read on the DEC website.

