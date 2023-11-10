WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It may be a day off for most, but the Vanduzee Street Bridge in Watertown will still be shut down for part of the day on Friday, November 10.
The bridge will be closed off for construction work from 8 a.m. until noon.
by: Dan Mount
