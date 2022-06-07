WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works is notifying residents that Vanduzee Street will be closed starting Wednesday.

The closure is due to storm sewer work that will begin at 7 a.m. on June 8. As a result, Vanduzee Street between West Main Street and Coffeen Street will be closed to traffic, however, local traffic will be accommodated.

The work is expected to last for two days and is anticipated to be completed by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. In the meantime, public works crews will establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, and signage and have on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction, and use extreme caution if passing through the work zone. More information can be found on the city’s website.