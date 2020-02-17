VanNess Family Fund supports Potsdam nonprofits

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently made its first grant awards to two nonprofit organizations that support the quality of life and vibrancy of the Potsdam area.

The North Country Children’s Museum received a $2,500 award to purchase kits for its STEAM learning opportunities. A group of educators with a collective vision to create a cultural and educational center for North Country families formed the museum in 2012.

The Potsdam Holiday Fund received $500 to support its “Santa’s Workshop” program. Each year, the fund helps to make the holidays happier for hundreds of local families.

The John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation is a permanent grant-making fund that supports programs, activities and initiatives that support the general welfare of the Potsdam community. It was established at the Community Foundation in 2018 by Mr. and Mrs. VanNess’ daughter, Susan J. Sewall, as a lasting tribute to her parents’ civic-mindedness.

Through her legacy planning, the fund was established after Mrs. Sewall passed away in 2017 to appropriately honor her parents and their long-standing commitment to the betterment of the Potsdam area. She believed that strong, healthy, quality-of-life enhanced communities help provide the backdrop from which many other aspects of community vibrancy and development can occur.

“The Potsdam area will forever benefit from this fund. The first two grants demonstrate meaningful ways communities can be positively affected by a legacy of caring,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director.

Applications for 2020 funding from the VanNess Family Fund will be accepted this fall with up to $10,000 available. Eligible 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve the Potsdam area are encouraged to apply through this funding opportunity. Areas of focus include, but are not limited to health and wellness, arts and culture, economic development, community revitalization, and more.

Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, 315-782-7110, or max@nnycf.org, to obtain a grant application or learn more about this opportunity to enhance the quality of life in the Potsdam area.

