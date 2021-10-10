Vegetation management continues in Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is continuing to manage the vegetation in Thompson Park throughout October.

According to a press release from the City of Watertown, the city has partnered with various organizations to continue their efforts to maintain overgrown vegetation in Thompson Park during the fall season. The effort will specifically focus on the removal of invasive species in the park.

According to the City invasive species such as Common Buckthorn, Honeysuckle, and Oriental Bittersweet continue to be an issue in Thompson Park. This proves to be a problem as native species are pushed out due to non-native species taking over certain areas.

To combat the issue B&R Tree Experts, LLC will be clearing roadside brush along the West Entrance Drive starting October 5. The work was made possible through a donation from GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, DPC, who will be paying for their services. Employees from the company will also participate in trail development and brush clearing day on October 14.

The work will be followed by brush clearing and trail development efforts spearheaded by the Friends of Thompson Park on October 16. The organization has led efforts to develop new walking trails and clear brush in the same area. The Friends have been working monthly since April alongside other members of the community including volunteers from Target, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Program, and others.

The volunteer efforts are coordinated by Staff from the City Manager’s Office, the Planning and Community Development Department, and the Parks and Recreation Department. Parks and Recreation Staff, along with Department of Public Works crews, also have cut brush for the volunteers to remove and grind brush throughout the year.