ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three people were transported to the hospital after being involved in a two-car motor vehicle incident in the Town of Floyd in Oneida County.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Route 49 westbound around 5:17 p.m. on June 30 after receiving a report of a two-vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire. After arriving at the scene deputies determined that 31-year-old Jonathan Jackson Jr. from Utica was operating a grey 2010 Ford sedan Westbound in the passing lane on Route 49.

Police stated that Jackson’s vehicle was passed in the driving lane by a red 2002 Dodge pick-up operated by 27-year-old Erin Archer from Taberg, N.Y. After passing the sedan, Archer entered the passing lane, and due to aggressive driving and following too closely, Archer applied his breaks and Jackson was unable to avoid a collision, striking the pick-up truck in the driver side rear bumper with the front passenger side bumper of the sedan causing the pick-up to lose control.

The collision caused Archer’s pick-up to spin completely around exiting the southern shoulder of the roadway backward striking the guide rail and several signposts with the rear-passenger corner causing the vehicle to flip end-over-end three times. Archer’s pick-up came to rest upright facing eastbound after landing on and striking the front driver side fender of Jackson’s sedan which was facing westbound with the rear driver side tire of the pick-up.

Archer, Jackson, and the front passenger of Jackson’s sedan, 23-year-old Shannon Baker from Rome, were able to exit their vehicles with assistance from a witness before Archer’s pick-up became engulfed with flames, ultimately causing both vehicles to catch fire. Witnesses of the accident stated both vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed and were operating erratically prior to the collision.

Archer was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital for facial injuries, Jackson was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital for a hand injury, and Baker was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital for a complaint of leg pain.

Archer was issued citations for Reckless Driving, Speed Not Reasonable or Prudent, and No Seat Belt returnable to Floyd Town Court at a later date. Jackson was issued citations for Reckless Driving, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and Following Too Closely returnable to Floyd Town Court at a later date.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Floyd Fire Department, AmCare Ambulance, and the New York State Police.