THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a work zone crash in Jefferson County.
New York State Police are currently investigating a crash that took place in the Village of Theresa on October 13, 2020. NYSP detailed the crash involving a pedestrian and pickup truck.
According to Police, a Verizon Company Flagman was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck within a work zone. Flagman Alec R. Williamson was indentified as the victim and pronounced deceased due to sustained injuries.
New York State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- Verizon Company Flagman killed in Jefferson County work zone crash
- Body camera video shows NY Supreme Court justice shoving Buffalo officer
- Sunny and mild Wednesday temperatures for the North Country
- Spanish, Baroque-Pueblo architectural influence seen throughout the Southwest
- Mariachi group highlights importance of Hispanic Heritage Month
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.