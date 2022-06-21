AUSABLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have made an arrest in connection to a stolen vehicle in the Adirondack region.

According to State Police, on June 20 around 9 a.m., troopers were called to Route 9 in the town of AuSable for a report of a stolen vehicle.

An investigation alleged that 20-year-old Renee C. Robert of Vermont took the vehicle, which had no registration, license plates, active insurance or valid inspection without the owner’s permission.

State Police confirmed that during the investigation, Robert was located by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office driving the vehicle north on Interstate 87 in the town of Beekmantown, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Robert was subsequently arrested on the charge of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and vehicle and traffic violations.

Troopers transported Robert to State Police Plattsburgh for processing and was arraigned in the town of AuSable Court and released.

Robert is due back in the town of AuSable Court on June 24, 2022.