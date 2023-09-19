OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The story of Ameriga Vespucci’s life at Ameriga Vespucci’s 1859 Masquerade Ball is to be presented at the Frederic Remington Art Museum formally known as Parish Mansion.

All are welcome to join the Community Theatre in New York’s North Country, North Country Connections Orchestra and the Grasse River Players as they present the story of Ameriga Vespucci’s life at Ameriga Vespucci’s 1859 Masquerade Ball. The reenactment will be at the Frederic Remington Art Museum on Saturday, September 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum

303 Washington Street

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

The reenactment of this historic event involving Ameriga Vespucci and George Parish will be an 1859 society gathering. Learn about her life, the rumors and the tales surrounding Vespucci through vignettes including skits, songs, scenes and witness the poker game that brought her to Ogdensburg, NY.

The evening will include a cash bar provided by Hosmer’s Marina, light refreshments and a masquerade ball as guests are encouraged to hide their identities by wearing masquerade ball masks.

The Grasse River Players are a local community theatre group that donates their time and talents to produce and present the highest quality theatre and they will be celebrating 50 years in 2024.

The event cast includes:

Rebecca MacDougal as Ameriga Vespucci;

Co-writer Linda Richardson as Tittletattle Benton;

Co-writer Elaine Kuracina as Belah Buttinski;

Silas Smith as George Parish;

Ryan Woodward as Jon Van Buren; and

Derrick Conway as Daniel Webster.

The North Country Connections Orchestra is a group of multi-age, multi-level musicians from across Northern NY. At the Masquerade Ball, they will be performing ballroom music in the Museum’s Tiffany Room, the orchestra will play classical music, encouraging guests to dance to the Blue Danube Waltz and will provide lively music of the polka.

Members of the North Country Connections Orchestra include:

Director: Lorie Gruneisen;

Violinists: Lenora Blank; Sue Dodds Dominy; Jana Tupper; Kathy R. Wilcox; Chris Remick; Dino Hukovic; Celeste Darie; Max Yu; Sarvesh Sitaraman;

Violist: Kelly Sackheim;

Cellists: Alisa Woods; Rachel O’Donnell; Constantine Darie;

Woodwind players: Ngoc Huynh; Seamus Hudson;

Percussionist: Catie Dominy; and

Pianist: Nina Hukovic.



Pre-sale tickets can be purchased in the Museum lobby, by calling 315-393-2425 or online for $35. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $40 otherwise.