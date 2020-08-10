Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act signed into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act was signed into law by President Trump this past weekend.

The Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act gives veterans who commit non-violent crimes while transitioning to civilian life a chance at rehabilitation. It establishes a program within the Department of Justice and in coordination with the VA to provide grants, training, and technical assistance to help state, local, and tribal governments develop and maintain veteran treatment courts.

“Our veterans deserve the best possible treatment when they return home from serving our country, and the resources made available to them under this law will work towards developing and expanding support programs for them,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

“Due to the psychological impact and the stressors of their service, some veterans become entangled in the criminal justice system. This important legislation provides non-violent offenders a chance to take action and rehabilitate themselves through a special program that is more tailored to meet veterans’ unique needs. I am very proud to have introduced and advocated for this legislation through the House, and it was a victory for our veterans this weekend when President Trump signed this into law. I will continue to be an outspoken advocate for our veterans and for essential programs and initiatives that support them.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.