Veterans Day 2020: NYS landmarks to be lit red, white and blue

NEW YORK (WWTI) — November 11 is Veterans Day, and New York State will be lit up in honor of those who serve.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that landmarks across the stated will be lit red, white and blue in recognition of the day.

“We owe the men and women who have so bravely served in our nation’s military an incredible debt of gratitude and our utmost respect,” said Governor Cuomo. “As we reflect, let us never forget the courage, patriotism and determination shown by our veteran’s as they answered the call to protect and defend the United States of America. We thank them for their service on this day and always.”

Landmarks being lit on November 11 include:

One World Trade Center and The Oculus World Trade Center Transportation Hub

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

New York State Fairgrounds

Niagara Falls

Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal

Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Oculus, included on the list of landmarks will be lit for the first time since being retrofitting 13,000 light fixtures to LED fixtures. According to Governor Cuomo’s Office, this investment is expected to reduce carbon emission by over 4,500 metric tons annually.

