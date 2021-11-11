Veterans Day: Cape Vincent community honors local WWII, Korean Conflict veterans

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Across the North Country, local communities came together on Thursday to celebrate and honor Veterans Day.

This included the Village of Cape Vincent as the American Legion hosted its annual celebration where members walked the streets and gave speeches at the memorial a few blocks away.

However this year, the Legion took time to honor seven of its members who truly embody the meaning of service. According to Legion Post #832 Member Joe Chavoustie, the members who received special honors were those who have served over 60 years with the legion.

This included Korean Conflict Veterans James Gosier, Richard Booth, Richard Kemmis and Donald Reed. The Legion also honored 104-year-old Glenn Dodge who is a World War 2 Army Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient and 67-year member of the American Legion in Cape Vincent.

“It was a pleasure to be able to do,” Chavoustie said. “These gentlemen were World War II Vets and the others were Korean Conflict Veterans.”

All seven received awards from the Legion, local villages, New York State, state and federal offices and the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

As the seven “guests of honor” were recognized, the crowd continued to pay tribute to these members, as well as those who are currently serving, prisoners of war, those who gave life and those who will serve in the future. According to many, this embodied the true meaning of Veterans Day.

“It’s important to remember why we have the freedoms that we have, and it’s because of veterans who have given up so much of their time, their family time, their personal time, volunteering to serve this nation,” American Legion Post #832 Member Christine Stark said. “So we can all enjoy the freedoms that we have.”

“Everyone that puts a uniform has done something to defend our country and we need to to pay tribute to them,” Chavoustie added. “And that’s what the American Legion is about.”

Glenn Dodge will also be featured in ABC50’s Veterans Voices on November 11 at 7 p.m.