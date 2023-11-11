WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This Veterans Day, ABC50 is honoring those who served.

Christian Hughes was stationed at Fort Drum with the 10th Mountain Division right after he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

He was deployed with the 2nd Battalion, 87 Infantry Regiment to Afghanistan in 2006. Hughes served with the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment to fight in the War on Terror.

However, it was during his second deployment to Afghanistan in 2009 that Staff Sergeant (R) Hughes’ life changed forever.

Watch SSG (R) Hughes’ fulls story in the player above.