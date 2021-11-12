Veterans Voices in NNY: Glenn Dodge, 104-year-old World War II Veteran

North Country resident and World War II Veteran Glenn Dodge celebrated his 104th birthday on October 13, 2021. Over 30 cars and emergency vehicles filled with friends, family and community members lined the streets to showcase the impact Dodge has made over the years.

Dodge has lived through various world events throughout the century, but one major event that has stuck with him is his personal experience with World War II. He was 23 years old when he was drafted into the war. Dodge was teaching on Grindstone Island at the time. Although he didn’t volunteer to join the military, he was proud to fight for his country and was sworn in on April 8, 1940 in Albany. He received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during the war.

ABC50’s Delaney Keppner sat down with Dodge for an interview about his experience in the war and as an outstanding community member. See the full Veterans Voices segment in the video player above for more of Glenn Dodge’s incredible story.