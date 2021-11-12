Veterans Voices: Jay P., Fort Drum soldier & musician

Jay P. is a 25-year-old Army medic who has incorporated music into the majority of his life. He received his first guitar when he was 12 years old.

Jay P. began writing songs in high school and played music for charity events. In college, he went on a humanitarian mission in the Dominican Republic. After years of community service, he joined the United States Army to serve his country. His music was put on hold during this time as he focused on his military career.

During his time in the military, he was immersed in the medical field. He is now an Emergency Care Sergeant in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York. In his previous unit, he served in its evacuation section, the treatment section and even assisted the Infantry when he was deployed from 2018 to 2019.

Music has followed Jay P. throughout his life. He served as the worship leader for an installation chapel during deployment. He made the decision to restart his music career upon returning from deployment and in 2019, a friend suggested to Jay P. that he pursue his music career further.

The opportunity to do so arose in the summer of 2021 while Jay P. was at a bar in Watertown. He was singing while sitting with friends when the owner noticed and offered him his first gig the following day.

Since that day, he has played more than 60 gigs in Northern New York. He plans to release his first EP on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

ABC50’s Isabella Colello sat down with an interview with Jay P. to discuss his career in the military and why music makes such a difference in his life. See the full Veterans Voices segment above.