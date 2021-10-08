Vibrant foliage to arrive in Thousand Islands region over Columbus Day weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fall foliage in the region will begin putting on its colorful show just in time for Columbus Day weekend.

The fifth 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report is here and is predicting peak and near-peak leaves across some of New York’s top destinations. This included the Thousand Islands-Seaway region.

According to the report, vibrant peak and near-peak leaves will continue to arrive in the Adirondacks, make some of their first appearances in the Catskills, and near-peak foliage is expected in parts of the Thousand Islands.

It's Week 5 of the Fall Foliage Report! Check out our interactive map to see color changes near you and across the state with #beautiful peak and near-peak #foliage continuing to arrive in the Adirondacks. #NYLovesFall https://t.co/cR3za3IiBz pic.twitter.com/fF9rmQQ7Mn — I LOVE NEW YORK (@I_LOVE_NY) October 6, 2021

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, from Wellesley Island and inland, an 80% foliage change is predicted over the holiday weekend. Early yellow leaves are now peaking, but intense shades of red, orange and burgundy are appearing as maple trees begin to change colors.

However, a less dramatic color change is expected in the Watertown area, where spotters are currently anticipating a 35% change. The brightest colors will be among the red and green leaves with some shades of yellow and purple.

In St. Lawrence County, a 50% foliage change and midpoint to near-peak conditions are expected this weekend. This will feature yellow and red leaves of average brilliance along with some purple.

This fall foliage report was issued for the week of October 6 through October 12. The next report will be issued on Wednesday, October 13.