Vice President of ABC50 releases statement after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A member of the staff at ABC50 has tested positive for COVID-19. Although they have had no symptoms, they were tested as a precaution after being informed that they may have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

Following the positive result, ABC50 Vice President David Males made the following statement:

A member of the ABC50 Team has tested positive for COVID-19. Alex Hazard remains asymptomatic but was tested as a precaution after coming into contact with another individual who tested positive while outside of our building.

There are a few things I would like to provide clarity on.

Alex did not contract the virus while working at ABC50. We put a very strict policy into place shortly after the pandemic began. We were able to act quickly and minimize exposure to our staff, advertising clients and community partners.

Alex notified me once he discovered his potential exposure and we reached out to county health officials to ensure all proper procedures were being followed. Such procedures included wearing masks, practicing responsible social distancing in our building, hand washing and increasing the frequency and depth of cleaning in all areas of our building.

At the conclusion of the county health department’s review, they determined that there was no need for the isolation or quarantine of our staff members, nor did they recommend immediate testing. As a matter of personal and professional responsibility, the vast majority of our staff, including all sales personnel, have been tested. At this time I am happy to report all test results have come back negative and none of our staff members have experienced any symptoms of COVID-19. We are confident this will serve as a measure of reassurance to our hundreds of advertising and community partners.

Alex’s case of COVID-19 is unfortunate, but we are aware that the virus can affect anyone and is in our lives for the unforeseeable future. I encourage everyone to operate safely and responsibly as we navigate and work in this new environment. Failure to do so would allow COVID-19 to win and we won’t accept that.

I strongly urge everyone to practice safe social distancing, wash your hands and wear a mask. I am confident that taking these measures seriously has been critical in preventing the spread of the virus within our building. If you have any health concerns regarding your possible exposure to COVID-19 or the need for testing, please reach out to your healthcare provider or the county health department. They will provide you the professional guidance needed.

Stay smart and stay healthy!

Respectfully,

David J. Males

Vice President/General Manager

WWTI ABC50/North Country CW

Watertown

