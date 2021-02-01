Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County launches new campaign for domestic violence prevention

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 100 Campaign.

That’s the title of the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County’s latest campaign, aiming to raise awareness to help support those impacted by and the prevention of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VAC reported that during 2020 over 7,500 community members received services at the Center, with almost 2,000 of those being children. The agency’s hotline also saw a 100% increase in calls.

Considering the rapid increase in needed services and budget cuts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new campaign is asking for 100 supporters, either individuals or groups, passionate about ending abuse in the North Country.

The 100 Campaign will ask its 100 supports to find creative ways to raise $1,000 throughout 2021. This could include a bake sale, Zumba lessons, auctions and more.

The VAC shared that if regulations allow by the end of the year, The 100 Campaign supports will be invited for a tour of the agency and an awards luncheon including special words from a local survivor.

Those interested in becoming one of the 100 are asked to contact VAC Development Director Madelaine Taylor at 315-755-1434 or madelainet@vacjc.com.