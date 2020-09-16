Victim’s Assistance Center services in jeopardy following funding cuts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Victim’s Assistance Center of Jefferson County has reported a major cut in grant funding following the COVID-19 crisis.

The VAC heavily relies on grant funding, comprising over 96% of their annual budget. This year however with major economic fallouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grant funding is in questio.

According to the Victim’s Assistance Center, the lack of funding could lead to changes in current services.

The VAC reported that in 2019, they provided services to over 6,700 individuals, 2,000 being children. However during the pandemic months, the Center reported and increased need for services, having seen a 249% increase in the number of hotline calls and 710 domestic dispute calls.

Additionally, the VAC is noted as the only residential safe-shelter in Jefferson County.

In response to the absence of grant funding, the VAC is currently seeking and asking for community support.

